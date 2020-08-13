Semrau, Linda Lou (nee Giese)

MAYVILLE - Linda Lou Giese was born on Aug. 28, 1949 in Beaver Dam Lutheran Hospital to Clarence and Loretta nee Koepsell Giese. She was born to new life in Jesus Christ in Holy Baptism on Sept 18, 1949 and confirmed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church) in the Town of Theresa, on May 19, 1963, with the Rev Lauterbach officiating. Linda graduated from Mayville High School in June 1967. Later on, she attended Moraine Park Technical School receiving an Associate Degree in Business. Linda was united in marriage to Sigismund Semrau on July 26, 1969 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church), in the Town of Theresa, with the Rev Otto Schreiber officiating. The Lord blessed their union with four loving children, 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Linda and Sig farmed together in Iron Ridge for the first five years of their lives together. They moved to Mayville in 1975 and have resided in this town she loved to call home ever since. Along with her husband, Linda worked hard her entire life to provide a wonderful life for her family. She retired in 2015 from Gleason Reel Corporation to spend more quality time with her husband.
Linda dedicated her life to being God's servant here on Earth. She enjoyed volunteering and willingly offered to help anyone in the time of need. She was a faithful member at St. John's Lutheran Church, and actively participated as a greeter, on the altar guild, on finance committee, on scrip committee, and was a member of the Dorcas Society (LWML). Serving on LWML allowed Linda to utilize her God given talents in feeding the stomach as well as the soul. She made food and served at funerals, chili dinners and potlucks (Linda's deviled eggs and Poppy seed tortes were the best!) She visited with members of the church who were unable to leave their residence, sharing peace, prayer and friendship. Linda looked forward to being a secret prayer friend to a confirmation student each year, and was dedicated to providing the student hope, love and encouragement as they traveled in their journey of faith.
Linda very much enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, playing piano and gardening. Linda and Sig grew the most beautiful flowers. For many years Linda and Sig were able to enjoy going to polka dances. Together, they enjoyed going to dinner theater productions with family and friends at the Fireside dinner theater in Fort Atkinson and attending Marias players productions in Mayville. As well, they enjoyed bus trips and had a few site opportunities to travel outside of Wisconsin with close friends.
Linda especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She attended sporting events, music events, and never missed a parents' or grandparents' day. She especially enjoyed going to their show choir competitions, concerts and musicals. She enjoyed traveling with Sig to Florida to see her kids and Grandkids and was looking forward to a time when travel would be safer once again.
Linda loved reading to and playing games with the grandchildren.
Linda was very detail oriented and thorough. She lovingly cared for her husband after retirement and ensured her mother's care needs were being properly met and managed.
Linda never gave up on anything. However, her faith and trust in the Lord was even stronger than her earthly fight. As she was nearing her courageous battle, she was reassured that it was ok to quit fighting; that Jesus wanted her home and she could live a better life with Him. Surrounded by her children, Linda peacefully fell asleep enveloped in the arms of her Savior on August 11, 2020.
Linda is survived by her husband, Sigismund, of Mayville; her four children and their families: daughter: Heidi (Dale) Weiss and their children: Brittany (Adam) Freund, Evelynn and Jace. Natasha (fiancé Adam Klienke) and Miranda (fiancé Cody Legas), son: David (Julie) Semrau and their children: Garrett (friend Delaney Daugherty), Alexus (fiancé Justin Lamonte), Paige (friend Joe Kotz) and Treyton, son: Eric (Elizabeth) Semrau and Alessandra, and son: Jonathan (Tracy) Semrau, Olivia and Harper and Chloe Adia Heyres- Semrau. She is also survived by her mother Loretta Giese, her brothers: Larry (Sylvia) Giese, Lloyd (Karen) Giese, Loren (Shirley) Giese and Leroy (Cynthia) Giese and their families; her mother-in-law: Martha Semrau; her brothers-in-law: Hartmund (Robin) Semrau and Wolfgang (Sharon) Semrau and their families; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Clarence Giese, her father-in-law, Adolph Semrau, brother-in-law Ewald Semrau and sister-in-law Lylas Semrau.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler and Rev. Rev. Joshua Frazee will officiate. Interment will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Mayville. The Semrau family strongly encourages attendees to wear a face mask per the government mandate and for the health and safety of their father and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, it is Linda's request that memorials be directed to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Debt Fund. Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
“I know that my Redeemer lives, and at last he will stand upon the earth; and after my skin has been thus destroyed, then from my flesh I shall see God, whom I shall see on my side, and my eyes shall behold, and not another.” Job 19:25-27
