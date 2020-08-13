Semrau, Linda Lou (nee Giese)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE - Linda Lou Giese was born on Aug. 28, 1949 in Beaver Dam Lutheran Hospital to Clarence and Loretta nee Koepsell Giese. She was born to new life in Jesus Christ in Holy Baptism on Sept 18, 1949 and confirmed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church) in the Town of Theresa, on May 19, 1963, with the Rev Lauterbach officiating. Linda graduated from Mayville High School in June 1967. Later on, she attended Moraine Park Technical School receiving an Associate Degree in Business. Linda was united in marriage to Sigismund Semrau on July 26, 1969 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church), in the Town of Theresa, with the Rev Otto Schreiber officiating. The Lord blessed their union with four loving children, 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Linda and Sig farmed together in Iron Ridge for the first five years of their lives together. They moved to Mayville in 1975 and have resided in this town she loved to call home ever since. Along with her husband, Linda worked hard her entire life to provide a wonderful life for her family. She retired in 2015 from Gleason Reel Corporation to spend more quality time with her husband.