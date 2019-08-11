WAUPUN - Sena Marcella Andresen age 50, of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation for Sena will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun, and again on Thursday, August 15, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up with Wells Fargo Bank, established as, Jessica Rosek Benefit Memorial Fund as well as Go Fund Me, Facebook.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
