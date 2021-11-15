Senft, Delores

Delores was born on Aug. 14, 1936, the daughter of Florence Zimmerling. She was united in marriage to Ronald Senft on June 10, 1961. As a 1954 graduate of Cambria High School, she went on to attain her Master’s Degree in Art. Delores then taught art at Clintonville for several years as well as being a 4H Art Leader. She enjoyed all forms of art but especially abstracts and pottery, which she liked to donate to local establishments and the church for all to enjoy. Her trips out west a couple times a year to the A-Frame in the mountains of Ouray, Colo. were her favorite. Everyone enjoyed listening to her share her stories of the time spent there and those of her uncle David Behnke, a farm boy who became a pilot and a founding member of the Airline Pilots Association. She was not one to be afraid to get her hands dirty, and enjoyed working alongside with her husband on their beef farm, feeding calves and was always eager to drive the tractor in the fields, particularly harvesting corn with the combine. Later in life, she and Ron looked forward to deciding where to go for breakfast each morning and which antique store parking lot their vehicle would pull into in search of the next pheasant treasure.