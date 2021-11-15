Senft, Delores

CAMBRIA—Delores A. Senft, age 85 of rural Cambria, died Wednesday night, Nov. 10, 2021 at Prairie Ridge in Columbus, Wis.
Delores was born on Aug. 14, 1936, the daughter of Florence Zimmerling. She was united in marriage to Ronald Senft on June 10, 1961. As a 1954 graduate of Cambria High School, she went on to attain her Master’s Degree in Art. Delores then taught art at Clintonville for several years as well as being a 4H Art Leader. She enjoyed all forms of art but especially abstracts and pottery, which she liked to donate to local establishments and the church for all to enjoy. Her trips out west a couple times a year to the A-Frame in the mountains of Ouray, Colo. were her favorite. Everyone enjoyed listening to her share her stories of the time spent there and those of her uncle David Behnke, a farm boy who became a pilot and a founding member of the Airline Pilots Association. She was not one to be afraid to get her hands dirty, and enjoyed working alongside with her husband on their beef farm, feeding calves and was always eager to drive the tractor in the fields, particularly harvesting corn with the combine. Later in life, she and Ron looked forward to deciding where to go for breakfast each morning and which antique store parking lot their vehicle would pull into in search of the next pheasant treasure.
Delores will be sadly missed and mourned by her children, Richard (Debby) Senft of Colo. and Lisa Jurgerson of rural Cambria; her grandchildren, Dustin Jurgerson of rural Cambria, Brandon Jurgerson of rural Cambria, Cody Senft of Beaver Dam, Tristen-Jay Senft of Green Bay and Alesia Senft of Colo.; three great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her mother and husband.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in CAMBRIA CEMETERY with the Rev. Steve Bowie officiating.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home of Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)