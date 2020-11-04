Senft, Ronald W.

Ron was born on April 10, 1934, the son of William and Olwen (Cowley) Senft. He attended Welsh Prairie Country School and was a 1952 graduate of Cambria High School. Ron was united in marriage to Delores Zimmerling on June 10, 1961. Ron was a farmer all his life, was very proud of his herd of champion Polled Hereford cattle, and dedicated his working life to improving his herd. Outside of farming, Ron served as President of Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, a member of Polled Hereford Association, and the Badger Antique Auto Club. Ron was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria and enjoyed the time spent with Shirley Lloyd counting the church tithe after Sunday services. Many will remember Ron as a man who loved to go out for breakfast, pheasant and deer hunting, fishing and his travels to Ouray, Colo., or to the relative's ranch in Wyoming. He had a great sense of humor and was often caught sneaking treats to the beloved family dog and singing "Oh Lord it's hard to be humble," but he was also serious minded for those in need.