Sengebusch, Dorothy Helen

MERRIMAC - Dorothy Helen Sengebusch, age 101, passed away peacefully at Meadowview Memory Care in Baraboo on Sept. 28, 2021. She was born in New London on May 25, 1920, to the late Milton and Helen (Poepke) Koebel. She graduated from New London High School, Class of 1938. She married George Halsted and moved to Merrimac in 1941. Dorothy was an entrepreneur, which was her dream career in life. She bought a bar and started Dot's Bar in downtown Merrimac. She later moved to Baraboo where she owned and operated the Avalon Bar and renovated a building into her first rental apartments. Dorothy later married Clarence Weinke on Dec. 27, 1960, and moved back to Merrimac on the Weinke Farm on Reusch Road. She renovated several homes around Merrimac, built an apartment building, and Dot's Motel. After the death of her husband, Clarence, on Sep. 3, 1979, Dorothy married Frank Sengebusch on Dec. 27, 1989; he preceded her in death on June 4, 2006.