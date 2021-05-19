Sennhenn, Avada J.

FALL RIVER/SUN PRAIRIE - Avada J. Sennhenn, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

She was born on April 25, 1940, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to George and Sadie (Lawton) Amundson. Avada was a graduate of Nekoosa High School. Avada married the love of her life, Russell Sennhenn, on May 17, 1958, in New Rome, Wis.

Avada loved her work in retail and customer service. The relationships she made at Herberger's and Boston Store meant a great deal to her. Recently, Avada was employed at Rock-a-bye Child Care Learning Center in Sun Prairie. She truly loved seeing the children and formed a close bond with her co-workers. Avada touched the hearts of many.

Throughout her 59 years of marriage, Avada enjoyed five trips to Hawaii, countless casino adventures, and supper club nights with family and friends. She took pride and joy in operating Sennhenn Orchard with Russ. Family was the cornerstone of Avada's life. She loved hosting family gatherings and hearing any story about her loved ones. Avada was always up for an adventure.