Senzig, Marjorie

LYNDON STATION - Marjorie Senzig, age 93, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, with Father Chinnappan Pelavendran celebrating. Burial was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with a procession to the church for Mass at 11 a.m.

Marjorie was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Podrasky) Rogge. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and worked at Rayovac in Madison, Wis. She married Francis Senzig at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station on May 8, 1948. Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Lyndon Station and a member of the Ladies Sodality and the Ladies VFW Auxiliary Post #5970. Marjorie enjoyed traveling, bus tours, fishing, and needlework.