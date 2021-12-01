Senzig, Marjorie

LYNDON STATION - Marjorie Senzig, age 93, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, with Father Chinnappan Pelavendran celebrating. Burial was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with a procession to the church for Mass at 11 a.m.
Marjorie was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Podrasky) Rogge. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and worked at Rayovac in Madison, Wis. She married Francis Senzig at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station on May 8, 1948. Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Lyndon Station and a member of the Ladies Sodality and the Ladies VFW Auxiliary Post #5970. Marjorie enjoyed traveling, bus tours, fishing, and needlework.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Francis Jr. of Lyndon Station, Jerome (Deanna) of Lyndon Station, Thomas (Teri) of Reedsburg, Marie of North Carolina, Marcy (Don) of Mauston, Randall (JoAnn) of Colorado, Rodney of Lyndon Station, Darcy (Bruce) Hover of Montana, James (Becky) of Reedsburg, Mary (Gene) Morris of New Lisbon, and Raymond (Michelle) of Lyndon Station; as well as her 18 grandchildren, Todd Senzig (Shannon), Joni Buchmeier (Steve), Gina Laack (Dane), Terri Lynn Noyes (Jostin), Ian Senzig, Callie Senzig, Patrick Senzig (Hollie), Keely Armstrong (Kraig), Cassie Senzig, Dustin Hover (Kelseigh), Ryan Hover, Carlye Hares (Casey), Savanna Morris, Sara Senzig, Daniel Senzig, Maggie Senzig, Caleb Senzig, and Griffin Senzig; a step-grandson, Matthew Zabarowski; and 11 great-grandchildren, Corbin Noyes, Natalie Noyes, Johanna Senzig, Declan Senzig, Annalise Senzig, Skylar Buchmeier, Mason Laack, Audrey Laack, Kobe Armstrong, Rylee Senzig and Caden Senzig. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; daughters, Karen and Julie; grandson, Jacob; brothers, Joe, Richard and Albert; and her sister, Cathleen.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
