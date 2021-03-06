Sergenian, Ronald Haig

PORTAGE—Ronald Haig Sergenian, 88, of Portage, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. He was born on Jan. 22, 1933, in Madison, to Ara and Alice (Kaprelian) Sergenian. In 1957, Ron married Alice Foley of Prairie du Chien. He was a lifelong employee/owner of Sergenian’s Floor Coverings and proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard from 1951-1961. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice; and five children, Steven, Thomas (Toni), Amy, Sarah (Steve Zauner), and Rachel (Keith) Quam; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great -randchildren. Ron is also survived by four siblings, Robert, Paul (Diane), Miriam Jeknovarian, and David (Rosie); and sister-in-law, Jayne Sergenian. Ron is also survived by lifelong and beloved friend, George Fabian. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John Michael; and siblings, Ara, Marshall, and Daniel.

On a fall day, Ron met Alice Foley; both claim the other picked them up in the bar. They fell in love hard and fast and got married just a few months later on March 2, 1957. Ron and Alice shared a love story like no other, building a family of their own together and going through many good and bad times, always by each other’s side. While he was proud of his service in the Army and his accomplishments with owning and running Sergenian’s Floor Coverings with his brothers, he was most proud of the life he created with Alice for his family. Their shared love for each other was both an inspiration and joy for their kids to witness. Ron taught by example and not with words—he had the unique gift of having all six of his children feeling they were “the favorite.” When you were with him you had all his attention, no matter how busy he was. Ron also shared his love of the Chicago Cubs with his kids and grandkids, making the trek to Wrigley Field more times than a person could possibly count. Many of us would cringe when a ball game would go into extra innings because we knew there was no way he would leave early.