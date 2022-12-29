Shane Alan Bronson

Dec. 12, 1972—Dec. 6, 2022

WAUPUN—Shane A. Bronson, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at his home in Waupun. Shane was born on December 12, 1972 in Madison, the son of Dawn Blum Guimond and Alan Butch Bronson.

Shane graduated from McFarland High School in 1990. Shane met his wife, Dara Dolgner Bronson in 2002 in Madison and they married on May 16, 2009 at the Waupun United Methodist Church.

Shane was a huge fan of the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Cowboys, Michigan football, and 80’s big hair music! He was full of any kind of knowledge about music, useful or not, and he was known at home and in the workplace for belting out songs to annoy those around him and make them smile and just shake their heads!!

He loved spending time with his family doing things like hunting, fishing, and coaching his boys’ soccer teams. He was the most loving father and husband that his family could ever ask for.

Later on in life, and up until his passing, Shane dealt with a lot of pain and suffering. He had so much love for his family and anyone that knew him saw that! He was such a kind, caring soul and was always good to make people around him laugh. He will be missed tremendously!

Shane is survived by his loving wife, Dara Dolgner-Bronson; sons: Tyler 17, Jordan 15 and Brady 8, all from Waupun; mother, Dawn Guimond; sister, Kristin Guimond; and brother, Matt Strander all of Madison; in-laws, Doug and Darlene Dolgner of Waupun;as well as many sisters-in-law; and nephews on his wife’s side. Shane was preceded in death by his father, Alan Butch Bronson; stepmom, Debbi Derra Bronson; paternal grandparents, Arden and Ann Bronson; and maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Wilma Blum.

A service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Waupun United Methodist Church, with Rev. Steve Miller officiating on December 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Food will be provided.