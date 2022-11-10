July 4, 1950—Nov. 1, 2022

WAUKESHA—Sharon A. Riley of Waukesha was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 72. She was born in Mauston, WI on July 4, 1950 the daughter of Thomas C. and Margaret J. (nee Bohen) Riley.

Sharon was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. William Catholic Church. She loved to plant and take care of her flowers, baking and shopping for gifts. She loved all babies. Also loved most dogs and cats. She also enjoyed her volunteer time at The Hope Center as well as the Agape Community Center. She enjoyed time with her church family, singing in the choir and serving meals at St. William during the holiday season.

She will be dearly missed by her sister Donna Hoile (William) of Oconomowoc WI; her cherished nieces and nephews: Will, Spencer and Sydney Hoile, James K. Riley (Gretchen), Kim Riley, Jeffrey Riley (Kate), and Patrick Riley (Jamie); and great-nephews and niece: Jameson Cruz, Aaryn Riley and Brayleigh Riley. She is further survived by a sister-in-law. Kathleen Pokorney (Frank); cousins, other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers James T. Riley (Pamela), Thomas K. Riley and Jack S. Riley and nephews Thomas P. Riley and Aaron M. Riley.

The family would like extend sincere gratitude to Dr. Janet Turner, Dr. Ariel Kleman, and Dr. Justin Dux at UW Cancer Center and ProHealth, as well Nurse Jen at Waukesha Memorial Oncology and the care team at AngelsGrace Hospice for all their support and care.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:30 AM until the 12:30 PM Mass of Christian Burial at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Sharon’s name to ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com.