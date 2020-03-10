Sharon (Arts Lund) Stenberg, 83, of Marinette

Sharon (Arts Lund) Stenberg passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Sharon was born in Marinette on Sept. 9, 1936, the seventh child of the late William and Frances (Geniesse) Arts. She graduated from Marinette High School with the class of 1954. Sharon was first married to Warner Lund and they raised their six children in Marinette. She worked in various capacities for the Marinette school system. She later married Richard Stenberg and moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. where she worked for the Beaver Dam public school system until her retirement.