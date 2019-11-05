BEAVER DAM - Sharon Greenfield, age 74 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at her home.
Sharon was born in Beaver Dam on Feb. 1, 1945, the daughter of John and Genevieve (Kurkowski) Maslowski. At age 14, she started her first job teaching accordion lessons. She was a 1963 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and on Sept. 5, 1964, she was united in marriage to Ruben Greenfield in Waupun, Wis. A true caregiver, Sharon worked as a CNA at Beaver Dam Care Center for many years. Many wonderful friends were made on her gambling trips with Kim’s Tours, and they became like family to her. She liked to golf and was a member of the Fox Lake Golf Club. Trips to Las Vegas with Ruben and wintering in Florida were also enjoyed immensely.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Arthur) Buhalog, Brenda (James) Bohl, and Amy (Ron) Schmitt, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Benjamin (Lada Gubina) Buhalog of Austin, Texas, Bryan Buhalog of Hartford, Wis., Jessica (Mike) Hendrickson of Neenah, Jason Schmitt and Jared Schmitt, both of Beaver Dam; two great-grandsons, Keaton and Logan Hendrickson; special cousin, Alice Imme; many sisters and brothers-in-law; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is now reunited with her parents; her husband; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Hattie Greenfield; sister, Mary (Warren) Paul; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Sharon will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.
If desired, memorials in Sharon’s name can be directed to Hillside Hospice & Community Action Food Pantry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joel Miller, Dr. David Hei, and Hillside Hospice and her many friends for their love and support.
