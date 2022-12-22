Oct. 28, 1941—Dec. 19, 2022

TOWN OF FOUNTAIN PRAIRIE—Sharon L. McCormick, age 81, died on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. She was born to Kenneth and Loretta (Neuman) Richter on October 28, 1941 in Beaver Dam. She was married to William J. “Bill” McCormick on May 9, 1964 in Doylestown. Together they owned and operated MC Computer and Office Supplies in Randolph and Columbus for many years before retirement.

Sharon was able to take a trip with Bill and their daughter Shari this year to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. She loved the beautiful scenery and spending time with Bill and Shari. She loved taking day trips with Bill just to get out of the house. Sharon and Bill made plans to move to Oklahoma into a senior living facility which is just a short distance from Shari. The thought of no more cooking and cleaning made Sharon so happy.

Survivors include her husband Bill of Fall River; a daughter, Shari (Robert) Vick of Edmond OK; two grandchildren: Kayla (Megan) Carpenter and Brady Vick (Bethany Ogletree); one great-granddaughter, Braelynn Vick; two brothers: Daniel Richter of Greenville SC and David (Pat) Richter of Belvidere, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Kenneth.

Private family services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Please share your online condolences with Sharon’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

