Nov. 23, 1941—Feb. 10, 2023

FOX LAKE—Sharon L Nehmer, age 81, of Fox Lake passed away at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Sharon was born and raised in Beaver Dam on November 23, 1941, the daughter of Stanley and LaVerna “Susie” (Elliott) Parzy.

On August 31, 1963, she was united in marriage to Norman Nehmer, Sr. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

She worked as a CNA, mostly at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau. She lived a devoted catholic life and would say prayers daily for family and friends. After retirement, she volunteered her time and energy to help out others that needed assistance that were incapable of total self-care. Sharon was loved and appreciated by many and will be greatly missed by all.

Sharon is survived by five children: Laurie (Dan) Martin of Fox Lake, Debbie Nehmer of FL, Christine (Karl) Pieper of Beaver Dam, Mike (Jessica) Nehmer of Larson, Angie Martin of Randolph; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one bother, Dick (Mary) Parzy of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Nehmer; her sons: Norman, Jr. and Brent; and great-grandson, Norman the 4th.

Visitation for Sharon will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Annuncation Catholic Parish, 305 Green St., Fox Lake from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Radetski as Celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

