Feb. 23, 1954—Nov. 20, 2022

BURNETT—Sharon L. Schmidt, 68, of Burnett passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Sharon was born on February 23, 1954 in Chincoteague, VA to Richard and Marilyn (Marohl) Nelson. She was raised by her parents Gerald and Marilyn Koontz. Sharon was a 1972 graduate of Colby High School and received her Associate’s degree at MATC.

She was married to Gary Schmidt on May 8, 1982 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett. Sharon was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Sharon loved decorating cakes and was truly a cake artist. She was an animal lover. Sharon loved horses and enjoyed showing them. She was a past member of the WI Quarter Horse Association and past member of the Dodge County Horse Association. Sharon enjoyed both deer hunting and fishing.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Gary of Burnett; her children: Kerry (Steven) Westra of DeForest, Bethany Schmidt of Madison, and Derek Schmidt of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Brandon, Austin, and Amber; brothers: Richard Nelson, Robert (Tammy) Koontz, James Koontz, and Kevin (Heather) Koontz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father Gerald Koontz; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Violet Schmidt.

A memorial gathering will be held at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.