BARABOO - Sharon “Punky” Dombroski, age 77 of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Sharon, daughter of Fredrick and Gladys (Repka) Putz was born March 9, 1942. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1960. Punky worked for Schwartz Insurance for almost 50 years until her retirement in 2009. Punky spent 40 years with her significant other, Dennis Buelow; he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2015. She enjoyed camping, spending time in the sun, and socializing with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Devra (Jim) Dorner; grandchildren, Chandra (Nathaniel) Christensen, Alyssa Dorner (Matt Peyton), and Brianna Dorner; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Layla Christensen. She is further survived by her brothers, John (Sandi) Putz and Jim Putz as well as other relatives, many friends and her special 4-legged companion, Madi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her companion, Dennis.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society in Punky’s name. The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Clare Hospital, St. Clare Meadows and Dr. Munneke for the special care shown to Punky.
