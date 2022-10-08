Oct. 30, 1943—Oct. 7, 2022

HORICON—Sharon R. Downing, 78, of Horicon and formerly of Mauston, WI passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Sylvan Crossing at Hunter Ridge in Beaver Dam, WI.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A Celebration of Life for Sharon will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Mauston Cemetery in Mauston, WI.

Sharon Rose was born on October 30, 1943 the daughter of Elmond and Rose (Tatzel) Wright in Mauston, WI. She was a graduate of Mauston High School. She had been employed with John Deere Horicon Works for over 30 years.

Sharon was a quiet gentle woman who greatly loved the outdoors and nature. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting.

Sharon will be deeply missed by her daughter, Kim (Dale) Deibert of Burnett; grandchildren: Amber Kittleson of Beaver Dam and Mason Deibert of West Bend; great-grandson, Kegan; and twin great-

granddaughters: Keira and Kendra; her sister, Donna Klentz of Necedah; her brother, Charles Wright of Mauston; and her step-sister, Ramona Schwartz of Janesville. She is further survived nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Zimdahl, her father, Elmond Wright, step-mother, Fern Wright and brothers-in-law: Harold Klentz and Orrie Schwartz.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.