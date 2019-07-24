LODI/PRAIRIE DU SAC - Sharon R. Marshall, 75, formerly Sharon R. Derleth, from Lodi and Prairie du Sac, Wis., passed away at the home of her son, Don in Marana, Ariz. on Friday, July 12, 2019, from a battle with cancer. We will remember her mostly from her beautiful blue changing colored eyes and big smile.
Proceeded in death her mother, Diana Morthe-Jones; and father, James M. Jones.
She is survived by her sister, Elaine Linde-Hellem, Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter, Donna (Ken) Anderson, Pine, Colo.; son, Donald (Donna) Derleth, Marana, Ariz.; grandson, Shiene Derleth, Denver, Colo.; and granddaughter, Victoria Derleth, Denver, Colo.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)