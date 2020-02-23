Sharon R. Rabehl, 73, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM -Sharon R. Rabehl, age 73 of Beaver Dam, passed away on February 19, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Sharon was born in Beaver Dam on November 16, 1946, the daughter of Herbert and Helen Breitag. On June 3, 1967, she was united in marriage to her husband, Keith W. Rabehl in Fox Lake. An avid sports fan, Sharon loved cheering on her kids and grandkids and enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. She also liked going to the casino and playing cards. Sharon was extremely loving and caring, and was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Keith Rabehl of Beaver Dam; children, Jennifer Rabehl of Beaver Dam, Dan (Wendy) Rabehl of Germantown, and Carl (Jennifer) Rabehl of Greendale; grandchildren, Nolan, Quinn, and Owen; sisters, Kathy Erdmann and Barb Breitag, both of Fox Lake; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Sharon will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Dr, Beaver Dam, from 9:00 a.m until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Wenzel officiating.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
