Nov. 23, 1933—Feb. 3, 2023

COLUMBUS—Sharon R. Salzwedel, 89, of Columbus passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at her sister’s home in Columbus.

Sharon was born on November 23, 1933 to Edwin and Ruth (Marquardt) Hein at her family’s home in Cambria, WI. She was a graduate of Columbia County Normal School. Sharon was married to Herbert “Onions” Salzwedel Jr. on March 15, 1958. She was an elementary school teacher in Hartland, WI as well as in Hawaii. Sharon was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. She had a great love of dogs and she will be missed by her faithful companion Jax.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Dawn Larson of Minnesota; her sister, Carol (Rick) Smith of Columbus; special niece, Melany (Ron) Bishofberger of Fort Atkinson and their children: Rikki, Scott, Bobbi, and Zeke; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herbert “Onions” in 2002; son Joel; and brother Edwin Jr.

A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. Rev. Benjamin Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus the following day.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.