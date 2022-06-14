Dec. 24, 1956—June 1, 2022

OXFORD—Sharon Ruffolo, age 65, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. She was born on December 24, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH to Harry and Bonnie (Keaton) Basham. Sharon married Jerry Ruffolo on December 22, 1995. She went to college and became a Registered Nurse and her favorite position was working in the Emergency Department.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Natasha (Paul) Vollman, Portage; twin sister, Karen (David) Tuschen, Columbus; brother, Richard Basham, Baraboo; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for Sharon will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at CrossPoint Assembly of God, 2727 County Rd. CX, Portage from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brent Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Brooks.

Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.