Dec. 24, 1956—June 1, 2022
OXFORD—Sharon Ruffolo, age 65, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. She was born on December 24, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH to Harry and Bonnie (Keaton) Basham. Sharon married Jerry Ruffolo on December 22, 1995. She went to college and became a Registered Nurse and her favorite position was working in the Emergency Department.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Natasha (Paul) Vollman, Portage; twin sister, Karen (David) Tuschen, Columbus; brother, Richard Basham, Baraboo; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation for Sharon will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at CrossPoint Assembly of God, 2727 County Rd. CX, Portage from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brent Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Brooks.
Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)