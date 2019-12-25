Sharon Stenberg, Marinette

MARINETTE—Sharon (Arts Lund) Stenberg passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at The Cottages on Golden Pond Memory Care, in Shawano. Sharon was born, in Marinette, on Sept. 9, 1936, the seventh child of the late William and Frances (Geniesse) Arts. She graduated from Marinette High School with the class of 1954. Sharon was first married to Warner Lund and they raised their six children in Marinette. She worked in various capacities for the Marinette school system. She later married Richard Stenberg and moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. where she worked for the Beaver Dam public school system until her retirement.
Sharon never turned down an opportunity to be helpful and she volunteered into her 80’s at a food bank and a nursing home. She was an avid reader and she also enjoyed weekends at the cabin, embroidery, and crocheting. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling to Florida with her sister-in-law and dear friend Jean Kutska.
Sharon is survived by five children, Cindy (Mark) Owen, Diana (David) Ziegler, Bob (Nancy Bucholtz) Lund, Sue Lund, and Jeff Lund; nine grandchildren, Dan Owen, Michael (Melissa) Lund Ziegler, Megan (Patrick) Lund Schmitz, Michelle Ziegler, Tessa Ziegler, Devin Ziegler, Ryan Ziegler, April (Adam) Starzynski, and Matt (Madeline) Lund; and seven great-grandchildren, Zach, Jacob, Vanessa, Abigail, Joseph, Jayceon and David. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stenberg; son, David Lund; grandson, Jason Lund; her parents; and her siblings, Eunice Lynn, Lucille Provancher, Robert Arts, Harold Arts, Rosemary Ahlberg, and Richard Arts.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home, Marinette, Wis. is assisting the family.
You have free articles remaining.
James Martell
Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, Wisconsin
ph. 715.735.3737
James Martell
Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, Wisconsin
ph. 715.735.3737
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)