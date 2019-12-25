Sharon Stenberg, Marinette

MARINETTE—Sharon (Arts Lund) Stenberg passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at The Cottages on Golden Pond Memory Care, in Shawano. Sharon was born, in Marinette, on Sept. 9, 1936, the seventh child of the late William and Frances (Geniesse) Arts. She graduated from Marinette High School with the class of 1954. Sharon was first married to Warner Lund and they raised their six children in Marinette. She worked in various capacities for the Marinette school system. She later married Richard Stenberg and moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. where she worked for the Beaver Dam public school system until her retirement.

Sharon never turned down an opportunity to be helpful and she volunteered into her 80’s at a food bank and a nursing home. She was an avid reader and she also enjoyed weekends at the cabin, embroidery, and crocheting. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling to Florida with her sister-in-law and dear friend Jean Kutska.