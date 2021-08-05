Sharpe, Delores A. Pahl

BEAVER DAM - Delores A. Pahl Sharpe, age 71, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at her home in Beaver Dam.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Delores was born on May 15, 1950, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Elliot and JoAnn Haase. After high school, Dee was united in marriage with Bob Heimerl, then Greg Pahl and later Steve Sharpe. She liked to be at home and enjoyed watching crime shows. She loved to learn, particularly about history, and loved completing her own writings. Dee had two favorite movies, "Meet Joe Black" and "Dirty Dancing," that she could recite word for word. She also had two favorite musical artists, Freddie Mercury and Elton John.

Dee is survived by her three children, Josh (Ashlee) Heimerl, Sarah (Eric) Berglund, and Ashley (Justin) Mellgren; 10 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; three siblings, John Haase, Debbie Backhaus and Elliot Haaase Jr.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Delores' family would like to thank My Choice Wisconsin and her case manager, Sam Fischer, and caregiver, Caroline Gilmore Scotty, as well as the staff at Hillside Hospice for the love and care they provided.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.