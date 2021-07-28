Shaw, William E. "Bill"

FORT MYERS, Fla. - On March 31, 2021, we lost our husband, father, and grandfather, William "Bill" Shaw, after a long battle with many debilitating illnesses. Bill grew up in Waupun, Wis., where he took to the trumpet early and discovered the music that would become the soundtrack of his life. After graduating high school and playing guard on the undefeated 1963 Warriors football team, Bill attended college at UW-Oshkosh, where he studied music, played first chair trumpet, and slapped the bass in a rock n' roll band on weekends.
After college he settled down with his wife and high school sweetheart, Joanie (Guelig) Shaw, in Fond du Lac, Wis., where they both became teachers. His working years were spent passing on his love of music as a middle school band director at Sabish middle school in Fond du Lac, before becoming a middle school principal in Mauston, Wis. Bill's career as a principal was defined by his commitment to progressive middle school reform and to providing opportunities for the most marginalized of Mauston's children. In retirement Bill continued to enjoy nature as the avid outdoorsman he had been all his life. There was never a target Bill couldn't hit, a morel mushroom he couldn't find, a tree he couldn't identify, or a trout he couldn't land.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joanie, who provided the companionship and nursing care that extended and enriched his life; his children, Katie West (Dan) and Luke Shaw (Jamie); his grandchildren, Nyla and Neve West and Jude and Lennon Shaw; his brother, Jim Shaw (Tracey); and many sisters- and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. We would like to thank all of the friends, musicians, and coworkers that textured his life with laughs and love. We appreciate all of your contributions to a life well lived.
A memorial service will be held at TWO SISTERS EVENT CENTER, 234 W. State St., Mauston, WI, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Donations can be made in Bill's name to the Mauston Middle School Band Program.
