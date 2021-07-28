Shaw, William E. "Bill"

FORT MYERS, Fla. - On March 31, 2021, we lost our husband, father, and grandfather, William "Bill" Shaw, after a long battle with many debilitating illnesses. Bill grew up in Waupun, Wis., where he took to the trumpet early and discovered the music that would become the soundtrack of his life. After graduating high school and playing guard on the undefeated 1963 Warriors football team, Bill attended college at UW-Oshkosh, where he studied music, played first chair trumpet, and slapped the bass in a rock n' roll band on weekends.

After college he settled down with his wife and high school sweetheart, Joanie (Guelig) Shaw, in Fond du Lac, Wis., where they both became teachers. His working years were spent passing on his love of music as a middle school band director at Sabish middle school in Fond du Lac, before becoming a middle school principal in Mauston, Wis. Bill's career as a principal was defined by his commitment to progressive middle school reform and to providing opportunities for the most marginalized of Mauston's children. In retirement Bill continued to enjoy nature as the avid outdoorsman he had been all his life. There was never a target Bill couldn't hit, a morel mushroom he couldn't find, a tree he couldn't identify, or a trout he couldn't land.