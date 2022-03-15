Nov. 16, 1962—March 12, 2022

BARABOO—Shawn P. Schell, 59, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2022 at his home.

The son of Thomas John and Shari Lynne (Sprecher) Schell was born in Baraboo, on November 16, 1962. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1981.

Shawn spent many years driving trucks and working for Holmes Motorsports until he started his own business, Schell Unlimited LLC. He was a very hard worker and took great pride in his work. Many of his clients were not just clients, but family.

He was an avid bass fisherman. He was a member of Wisco Bass, The Madison Bass Club, and 608 Bass. He was a sponsor for the Badger Childhood Cancer Tournament. Any free time he had was spent on the lake. He also loved shooting trap and watching races on TV.

Shawn is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; his children: Ashlee (Jim) Little, Ryan (Melissa), Thomas (Kelsey), and Mandi (Winston) Kluge; his mother, Shari; his grandchildren: Bryn Lee, Kashton, and JJ; bonus grandchildren: Emma, Elise, and James; siblings: Kevin (Debbie), Shannon, Stacey (Jason) Garbacz, and Kerry; brother-in-law, Brad (Kym) Hammermeister; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; sister, Kelly; mother-in-law, father-in-law, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In memory of Shawn, please wear your best blue jeans to the service and leave your ties at home.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. as well as on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers we ask that memorial contributions be made to Shawn’s loved ones.