Shawn S. Christians, age 41 of Beaver Dam, was found nonresponsive at his home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was transferred to U.W. Hospital - Madison and passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Shawn was born in Beaver Dam on August 14, 1978, the son of Stephen and Marlee (Pilsner) Christians. He was a graduate of Horicon High School and worked at the family’s business, Vic’s Auto Body, until his death.
Shawn leaves behind a daughter, Emma L. Christians and ex-spouse, Michelle Christians, both of Eugene, Oregon; parents, Stephen Christians and Marlee Christians; brother, Jeremy (Lacy) Christians and their son, Brady; paternal grandparents, Arnold and Geraldine Hammer; maternal grandmother, Lois Pilsner; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Victor Pilsner; paternal grandfather, Phillip Christians; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Shawn will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 2:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 4:00 p.m.
His legacy will live on with his donation to “Gift of Life” at U.W. Hospital, benefitting 3 recipients in 3 different states. If desired, memorials in Shawn’s name may be directed to Gift of Life - UW Madison.
Rest in Peace, Shawn.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
