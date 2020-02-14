Shawn S. Christians, age 41 of Beaver Dam, was found nonresponsive at his home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was transferred to U.W. Hospital - Madison and passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Shawn was born in Beaver Dam on August 14, 1978, the son of Stephen and Marlee (Pilsner) Christians. He was a graduate of Horicon High School and worked at the family’s business, Vic’s Auto Body, until his death.

Shawn leaves behind a daughter, Emma L. Christians and ex-spouse, Michelle Christians, both of Eugene, Oregon; parents, Stephen Christians and Marlee Christians; brother, Jeremy (Lacy) Christians and their son, Brady; paternal grandparents, Arnold and Geraldine Hammer; maternal grandmother, Lois Pilsner; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Victor Pilsner; paternal grandfather, Phillip Christians; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Shawn will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 2:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 4:00 p.m.