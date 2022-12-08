April 11, 1946—Nov. 26, 2022

MAUSTON—Sheila R. Koca-Dornfeld was called home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Sheila was the daughter of Robert and Agnes (Rudolph) Bartlett and was born on April 11, 1946 in Mauston.

Sheila always enjoyed her flowers, her dogs, decorating cakes, and was an avid quilter.

Sheila is survived by her two sons: Brian Koca of Mauston, and Brandon (Wendy) Koca of Ocean Shores, WA; her sister, Rita (Bruce) Patchin of Mesquite, NV; and her brother, Bill (Sue) Bartlett of Ripon, WI; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Sheila was proceeded in death by her parents, a brother, John “Bub”, and her husband, Dennis Dornfeld.

Per Sheila’s request, there will not be a visitation or funeral services. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements.