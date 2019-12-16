Sheila Tesch, 76, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Sheila A. Tesch, age 76, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Sheila was born in Horicon, on Sept. 6, 1943, the daughter of Lillian (Fritz) and Milton Schessow, Sr. On Sept. 29, 1962, she was united in marriage to Douglas Tesch, in Horicon. Sheila was an avid bowler for many years and a sports fanatic. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, and baking. Later in life, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sheila was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and also a longtime support of The Arc of Dodge County.
Sheila is surived by her husband, Douglas of Beaver Dam; children, Kurt (Lisa) Tesch of Beaver Dam, Kim (John) Neumann of Beaver Dam, and Kevin Tesch of North Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Bethany (Skyler) Emler, Caitlin (David Zabel) Neumann, Danielle Tesch, and Andrew (Jeni Tyjeski) Tesch; great-grandchildren, Elsa, Ainsley, and Keaton Emler; siblings, Lili (Wayne) Zamzow of Beaver Dam, Milton (Judy) Schessow, Jr., of Beaver Dam, and Darlene (Lester) Pegelow of Horicon; sister-in-law, Eileen Schessow of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Mary Shessow; siblings, Dennis Schessow and Janet Polzin; step-sister, Annette Hoyer; faithful companion, Zoe; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Sheila will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, in Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916
(920) 885-9999
