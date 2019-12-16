Sheila Tesch, 76, Beaver Dam

Sheila was born in Horicon, on Sept. 6, 1943, the daughter of Lillian (Fritz) and Milton Schessow, Sr. On Sept. 29, 1962, she was united in marriage to Douglas Tesch, in Horicon. Sheila was an avid bowler for many years and a sports fanatic. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, and baking. Later in life, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sheila was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and also a longtime support of The Arc of Dodge County.