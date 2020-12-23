Shepard, James L.

James was born the son of Leo and Rose (Kahelski) Shepard on June 22, 1937. He was a 1955 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and a 1959 graduate of UW-Madison. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed with the Fox Lake Correctional Institution as Personnel Director and later as Associate Warden. Jim was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish in Beaver Dam. He was a 50-year member of the Fox Lake Golf Club, where he was able to make three hole-in-ones.