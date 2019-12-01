WAUPUN - Sheri (Wilfong) Hansen, 52, of Waupun, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Sheri battled many health challenges throughout her life and was a fighter until the end.
Sheri was born Sept. 15, 1967, in Bremerton, Wash., the daughter of Ray and Gayle Wilfong. She grew up in Fond du Lac, Wis., graduating from Goodrich High School, class of ‘86. Sheri was most recently employed by Marshland Travel Mart and enjoyed her time with co-workers and customers. She lived a selfless life, always caring for others. In her free time, Sheri enjoyed baking sweet treats, watching Hallmark movies and cheering on the Green and Gold. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandson.
Sheri is survived by her mother, Gayle Wilfong of Fond du Lac; sisters, Tami (Jeremy Wood) Wilfong of St. Louis Park, Minn., Renee Wilfong of Vadnais Heights, Minn.; brother, Travis (Anna) Wilfong of Forest Lake, Minn.; children, Megan (Nicholas) Moeller of Fox Lake, Katlyn Hansen of Onalaska, and Brandon Hansen of Sioux Falls, S.D. She is also survived by her grandson, Garret Moeller; nephew, Riley Wood; as well as many extended family and friends.
Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Ray Wilfong; as well as her paternal and maternal grandparents.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family will be distributed to the Waupun Dialysis Center and the National Kidney Foundation.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)