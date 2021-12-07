Sherman, Jack E.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Jack E. Sherman, 86, died after a short hospitalization.

He was born in Baraboo, Wis., and was a 53-year resident of Colorado Springs.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise; son, Steven; daughter, Pamela of Colorado Springs; and his brother, Richard of Baraboo, Wis. Jack was the proud grandfather of Tia, Lindsay, Mariah, Catherine, Savannah, and Rylee; and great-grandfather to J.P., Lilah, and Lorelai. He is also survived by his constant dog companion, Dexter.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eleanor Sherman; son, Tim; and grandson, Adam of Aptos, Calif.

He was an educator through and through. Early in his teaching career, he was a junior high and high school teacher and science department chairman at La Follette High School in Madison, Wis. While in Madison, he was selected to be a trainer in the U.S. and Canada for the new BSCS biology curriculum when it was first developed.

He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, a Master of Science in developmental biology, and a Ph.D. in science education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.