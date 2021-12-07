Sherman, Jack E.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Jack E. Sherman, 86, died after a short hospitalization.
He was born in Baraboo, Wis., and was a 53-year resident of Colorado Springs.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise; son, Steven; daughter, Pamela of Colorado Springs; and his brother, Richard of Baraboo, Wis. Jack was the proud grandfather of Tia, Lindsay, Mariah, Catherine, Savannah, and Rylee; and great-grandfather to J.P., Lilah, and Lorelai. He is also survived by his constant dog companion, Dexter.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eleanor Sherman; son, Tim; and grandson, Adam of Aptos, Calif.
He was an educator through and through. Early in his teaching career, he was a junior high and high school teacher and science department chairman at La Follette High School in Madison, Wis. While in Madison, he was selected to be a trainer in the U.S. and Canada for the new BSCS biology curriculum when it was first developed.
He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, a Master of Science in developmental biology, and a Ph.D. in science education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Jack came to the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, in 1968 because he wanted to be a part of the development of a new university, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. While at UCCS, he moved quickly through the academic ranks and was promoted to professor in six years. Jack served in many administrative positions during his 32 years at UCCS: professor in-charge, associate Dean of Education, Dean of Education, Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs- twice, Acting Chancellor and Director of Teacher Education. He also served as vice president and president of the UCCS faculty senate. He was awarded the professor emeritus rank in 2000.
In addition to his work in education at UCCS, he served in other education-related capacities. He was a member and president of the Academy District 20 School Board. He was actively involved in the Colorado Science Teachers Association, one of the founding members of Phi Delta Kappa in Colorado Springs and served as a science education consultant and advisor to many school districts in the region.
His generosity, integrity, and honesty were legendary. He'd give anything he could to help any person or animal. He was always thinking about others and seeing the good in every person or situation.
While earning his bachelor's degree, he didn't have the financial resources to buy food, so every Sunday afternoon, he went to Lou's house and filled a shoe box with sandwiches, and his future mother-in-law would bake him a pie. With a hot plate, old coffee pot, and cans of soup, he'd be set for the whole week at school. Jack's early financial hardships laid the scaffolding for what would become a legend of generosity. Remembering these days, Jack would often say how he'd like any remembrance for him to go towards scholarships at UCCS, where financial need is a determining factor.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor him, please consider donating to the UCCS Reach Your Peak Scholarship in memory of Jack Sherman. This scholarship is a tax-deductible donation that will be matched dollar for dollar by a generous donor through Dec. 31, 2021: https://giving.cu.edu/fund/bruce-and-anne-shepard-reach-your-peak-scholarship-fund.
A service will tentatively be held at SUNRISE METHODIST CHURCH (2655 Briargate Boulevard) on Jan. 29, 2022, at 3 p.m. Please call the church, (719) 598-7013, to confirm the day and time closer to the service.
