Sheryl K. Albers-Anders

Sept. 9, 1954—May 28, 2022

WISCONSIN—Probably the only advantage of dying from my second type of cancer is that I’ve had twice the time to write my own obituary. That’s about it for advantages when it comes to cancer.

I was born on September 9, 1954, the second daughter of eight children of my parents Norma N. (Anderson) and Marcus J. Gumz. We lived in Sauk County, WI. I went to Baraboo High School, earned my BA in Art with an emphasis in psychology from Ripon College, and later in life earned my JD from the University of Wisconsin Law School. I was married to Jim Albers for 20 years and we have a son, Joel. I am married to Steve Anders now and we’ve been going strong since 2004. I’ve had a blessed life in that I’ve been a farmer, a legislator, and a lawyer in addition to wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

In my young life, I farmed with my family, producing mint oil and soybeans. Rough work. I worked in the potato grading line, picked and sold sweet corn at a roadside stand, and learned to operate nearly every piece of farm equipment we had. I prepared payroll and financial reports while singing in choir and participating in Pep Club, French Club and Tri-Hi-Y, and enjoying weeknight skiing at Devil’s Head and Cascade, where I first got to know my future husband, Steve! But first…

The college years included working three jobs to pay for school, mainly in Wisconsin Dells. I went first to Carroll College, then to Ripon. I’d bring home fellow students to live and work on our farm during the summers. After college, due to my mom’s health issues and my dad’s urging, I went back to the farm to help out.

I have good memories of my adult time on the farm. I became active in the county Republican Party, served on the Sauk County Farm Bureau Board, got my private pilot’s license and owned a Terratorn Ultralight, and was named Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau. Jim Albers and I married in 1978, and we were recognized as Outstanding Young Farmers. I was a founding member of the Sauk County Women in Agriculture-Eagle Bluff Chapter, a member of the WI Mint Growers Association, WI Muck Growers Association, and WI Drain Boards Association.

In 1991, I was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in a special election and served until my retirement in 2009. I worked hard on behalf of my constituents. I also returned to school and earned my JD from the University Of Wisconsin Law School in 2004, then got my Madison College certificate in human resources in 2009. I practiced law and I worked in human resources at the Department of Corrections. When I wasn’t doing that, I really enjoyed traveling our country and the world, sometimes to see my chosen “family around the world” with Steve. I will particularly miss my friends from the FFA’s Work Experience Abroad Program: Christoph (France), Ruth (Switzerland), Anke, Elke, Christal and Juliane (Germany). Sending love to all.

Most of you know I was quite the seamstress, sewing, tailoring, and devising garments for a variety of occasions. I was pretty crafty, too. I liked making use of items and creating gifts for friends. Experiencing world travel and the amazing art in our world fed my soul. Going to races with Steve, enjoying the company of friends, hosting dinners, planning events, and digging deep in conversation to really connect with others…these were meaningful and crucial to my life. Thank you to all who shared your friendship with me.

I strove to live a life of faith and loyal service to the world. My perspective on life was to do what I could while I was here and leave others in a better place after I’m gone.

I was predeceased by my parents, Marcus and Norma Gumz. I am survived by my spouse, Steve Anders of Cottage Grove; Seven siblings: Jolande “Jondi” Gumz (Bill Condy), Joy Gumz (Frank Parth), Heidi Gumz-James (Guy James), Melanie Gumz (Jim Tindall), Diane (David) Gates, Matthew Gumz, and Mark (Amy) Gumz; one son, Joel (Jessica) Albers; Four stepchildren: Kelly (Brad) Whalen, Devon (Marissa) Anders, Megan (Nic) Hickey, Tyler (Brooke) Anders; seven grandchildren: Peyton and Owen Albers, Talyn and Trista Whalen, Jackson and Charlotte Anders and Remington Hickey; one niece, Madison James; and seven nephews: Bryan Condy, Ty James, Max Gulyas, Duncan Gates, Eric, Drew and Cole Gumz.

A Christian funeral service will be held at ABIDING SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 406 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, followed by a noon luncheon at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and again at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A graveside service will be held at the GUMZ FAMILY CEMETERY, County Trunk T, Town of Fairfield, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, to honor family members who have lived with the challenge of Huntington’s disease, please consider sending memorials to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

