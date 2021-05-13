Sheskey, Rita A.

BEAVER DAM - Rita A. Sheskey, age 87, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home in Beaver Dam. She passed peacefully while surrounded by family.

Visitation for Rita will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Friday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Friday beginning at 3 p.m. Father Mike Erwin will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Rita Ann Rushlow was born on March 13, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Frank and Clara (Kuenzi) Rushlow. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, she attended beauty school in Madison. On Sept. 28, 1957, Rita was united in marriage with James Sheskey at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. She worked at Fanshaw's Beauty Salon for many years prior to co-owning Country Cutters Beauty Salon.