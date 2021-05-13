Sheskey, Rita A.

BEAVER DAM - Rita A. Sheskey, age 87, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home in Beaver Dam. She passed peacefully while surrounded by family.
Visitation for Rita will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Friday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Friday beginning at 3 p.m. Father Mike Erwin will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Rita Ann Rushlow was born on March 13, 1934, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Frank and Clara (Kuenzi) Rushlow. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, she attended beauty school in Madison. On Sept. 28, 1957, Rita was united in marriage with James Sheskey at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. She worked at Fanshaw's Beauty Salon for many years prior to co-owning Country Cutters Beauty Salon.
Rita had many hobbies and was generous with her time and talents. She spent many years volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels, as well as distributing Holy Communion and giving haircuts at local nursing homes. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and teaching her grandchildren to bake, sew, and play card games. She also enjoyed refurbishing furniture. Rita could often be found playing bridge with friends, decorating her home or the church, gardening, knitting, or drinking a Diet Coke or an Old Fashioned. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish where she was a member of the Catholic Women and worked on the Funeral Luncheon Committee.
Survivors include her three children, Peter Sheskey of Beaver Dam, Mary Beth (Bob) Zimmermann of Edgerton, and Kristine (Steve) Sadowski of Mayville; five grandchildren, Megan (Dan) Real, Katie and Sidney Zimmerman, and Cody and Cassidy Sadowski; five great-grandchildren, Addyson, Gavin, Ayden, Logan, and Camilla; a sister-in-law, Kay Rushlow of Texas; and other relatives and friends. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim, in 2008; brothers and sisters, Mary Sadoski, Doris "Sr. Francis Claire" Rushlow, Fritz Rushlow, John Bach, and James Rushlow; a brother-in-law, Gerald Sadoski; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Rushlow and Vivian Bach.
Rita's family would like to extend a special thank you to SSM Hospice Service for providing excellent care and support.
Memorials may be made in Rita Sheskey's name to St. Katharine Drexel Parish or the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
