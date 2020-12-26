Shimniok, LaDell Ruth (Thies)

BARABOO - LaDell Ruth (Thies) Shimniok, age 87, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, after testing positive for Covid-19 and pneumonia.

She was born on June 13, 1933, to Leon and Ruth Thies in LaValle, Wis. LaDell married Raymond Shimniok on Aug. 14, 1960, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reedsburg. Later she became a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Freedom, Wis.

LaDell went to Oak Hill School, a one-room school near LaValle, and went on to become a teacher after graduating from Normal School (Sauk County Teachers College). After her marriage, she was a stay-at-home mom. She had a passion for gardening and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. After her children were grown, she helped out at the North Freedom Library where she enjoyed story hour with local children. She also loved horses, dogs, cats and animals.

She was a member of St. Paul's Church and the Ladies Aid Society. LaDell also volunteered with ADRC, helping mail out their newsletters. She enjoyed helping her neighbors, giving them rides if needed.