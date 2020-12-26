Shimniok, LaDell Ruth (Thies)

BARABOO - LaDell Ruth (Thies) Shimniok, age 87, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, after testing positive for Covid-19 and pneumonia.
She was born on June 13, 1933, to Leon and Ruth Thies in LaValle, Wis. LaDell married Raymond Shimniok on Aug. 14, 1960, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reedsburg. Later she became a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Freedom, Wis.
LaDell went to Oak Hill School, a one-room school near LaValle, and went on to become a teacher after graduating from Normal School (Sauk County Teachers College). After her marriage, she was a stay-at-home mom. She had a passion for gardening and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. After her children were grown, she helped out at the North Freedom Library where she enjoyed story hour with local children. She also loved horses, dogs, cats and animals.
She was a member of St. Paul's Church and the Ladies Aid Society. LaDell also volunteered with ADRC, helping mail out their newsletters. She enjoyed helping her neighbors, giving them rides if needed.
She is survived by her brother, Ronal (Judy) Thies of Plover, Wis.; children, Mark (Elaine), Susan (Jeff) Grossenbacher and James (Cricket); grandchildren, Tyler (Anna Steinmetz) Shimniok and Zachary (Ashley Zimmerman) Shimniok; great-grandchild, Mason Shimniok; step-grandchildren, Jim (Kelly) Campbell, Lindsey (Jeremy Kutz), Bobby Houck, and Catherine Story; and step-great-grandchildren, Kendall Campbell, Austin, Dylan, Destiny and Bentley Udelhofen, and Lamech Lawson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond, on Dec. 6, 2001; son, Kevin, on June 1, 2000; her in-laws, Marvin and Ruth Licht, Lyle and Lorna Baumgarten and Ernest and Elizabeth Shimniok; and nephews, Marvin Licht Jr., Dan Licht and Frank Shimniok.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Clare Meadows and St. Clare Hospital for the compassionate care they provided LaDell during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Freedom, would be appreciated.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Freedom, with Pastor Andrew Meyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Please be aware that masks are required. Burial will follow at Kingston Cemetery between Merrimac and Prairie du Sac. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
