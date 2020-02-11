Shirley A. Breit, age 83, of Lomira, formerly of Brownsville passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac. A continued celebration of Shirley’s life will take place at Dan’s Village Bowl in Brownsville following the entombment.

Shirley was born the daughter of Louis and Ethel (Wiegert) Firari in Beaver Dam on July 22, 1936. She was united in marriage to Allen N. Breit on June 29, 1957, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. Shirley was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. She spent her life taking care of the one’s she loved, her family. Shirley was very creative and enjoyed crafts and gaming trips. She will be fondly remembered for always being there and always being willing to lend a hand.

