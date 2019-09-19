Shirley A. Casey (Meyer), age 90, of Portage, Wis. died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Shirley was born on April 15, 1929, in Arlington Heights, Ill., the daughter of Ida (Schumacher) and Albert Meyer. She married Richard Casey on June 16, 1951, in Sharon, Wis. She was very creative with her sewing and crafts. She enjoyed family gatherings, wintering in Florida with her husband, Friday night dinners with friends, her flower gardens and monthly luncheons with former Hallmark co-workers.
Survivors include her children, William (Barb) Casey, Diane Casey (Karl Gruber), Carol (John) Ittner, Richard T. (Becky) Casey, Joanne (Tom) Casey, Colleen Casey, and John Casey; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Dolores Jones; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a daughter, Susan; brothers, Harold, Earl, Roland, Robert, Gilbert, Willard and Roger; sisters, Alice Meyer, Bernice Thompson, Adeline Kieselburg and Betty Stoehr.
A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, with Deacon Stephen Letourneaux presiding. Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 5 – 7 p.m., at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage. Service and burial will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Janesville, Wis., with Fr. Rob Butz presiding.
