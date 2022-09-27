Aug. 3, 1937—Sept. 21, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Shirley A. Dinsch, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 :00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Shirley Ann was born on August 3, 1937 in Beaver Dam, WI to Harry and Gladys (Grace) Ehlert. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School and later married Donald Dinsch on September 14, 1963, at Trinity Church–United Methodist in Beaver Dam.

Shirley was Dr. Davis’ Secretary at his eye clinic for many years and also worked as a Secretary at Monarch Range. She was a long-time member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, where she took on many roles, such as the Church Secretary and mission aid member. Shirley was loved by her family and church family. She certainly will be missed.

Shirley is survived by her son, James Dinsch of Roseau, MN; brother, Richard (Pat) Ehlert of Mount Pleasant; nieces; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2001; and a sister, Lois Ehlert.

Memorials may be made in Shirley A. Dinsch’s name to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church or to Lakeside Lutheran High School.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.