May 23, 1935—March 6, 2022

MAYVILLE—Shirley A. Haslow (nee Scherger), age 86, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with her family by her side.

A funeral service for Shirley will take place on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville with Pastor Ken Schaub officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville

Shirley was born the daughter of Herman and Bernice (Jaeger) Scherger on May 23, 1935 in Hartford. She was a 1953 graduate of Hartford High School. On October 18, 1958, Shirley was united in marriage to Willard A. Haslow at St. John Lutheran Church in Hartford. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed bowling, quilting, puzzles, and shaking dice. Family was important and she cherished the time spent with them especially her grandchildren. She also volunteered at area blood drives.

Shirley is survived by her husband Willard of Mayville; her children: Keith (Diane) Lentz of Mayville, Debra (Alan) Sell of Winter, Connie (Steve) Hofman of Horicon, JoAnn (Michael) Engel of Mayville, and James (Rena) Haslow of Horicon; her sister Barbara Dudec; her nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Henry Lentz, grandson Jeremy, sisters Donna Qualmann, Sandra Scherger, and brothers-in-law Glen Qualmann, Paul Steinbach, and Ronnie Budahn.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for the care and support shown to Shirley and her family.

