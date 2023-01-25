Shirley A. Johnson

March 15, 1933—Jan. 23, 2023

COLUMBUS—Shirley A. (Huebner) Johnson, 89, of Columbus passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Shirley was born on March 15, 1933 at her grandmother’s home in Columbus, the daughter of Hugo and Lillian (Blievernicht) Huebner, with a smile on her face that never left.

She graduated from UW Madison School of Home Economics in 1954 and began her teaching career in Horicon. Later, Shirley taught for 25 years at Fall River until her retirement. She received the Fall River School Teacher of the Year Award and State Outstanding FHA-HERO Advisor Award in 1988. She continued to keep in contact with students, teachers and friends in Fall River, and felt it was a truly rewarding experience.

On December 22, 1956, Shirley married John O. Johnson, and was married 54 years when he passed away. Their motto was: “The will of God will never take you where the grace of God will not protect you.”

Shirley was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed living on the family farm, made possible by her son-in-law managing the upkeep. Her most memorable moments being when Charleen joined the family and when grandchildren and great-grandchildren were born. She tried to live each day as the day she would meet Jesus, and always had a positive attitude.

Survivors include a daughter, Charleen (Steve) Schey; grandchildren: Erin (Corey) Schimmel; and their children: Keira and Rowan, and Garrett (Alyssa) Schey. Other survivors include her nephew, Steve (Ann) Huebner; and their three boys: Matt, Andy, and Troy and their families; her niece, Kathy Wells; and her children: Andrea and Tyler and their families; cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; her husband, John; brother, Russell (Lorraine) Huebner; and nephew, Ken Huebner.

A visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Benjamin Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus or the memorial of your choice.

Shirley’s family would like to thank Dr. Sam Poser, the 4th floor nurses at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, and ProMedica Hospice especially nurses Lisa Cleary and Patti Stowell for their care and support.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.