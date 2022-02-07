COLUMBUS—Shirley A. Lee, age 82, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. She was born on October 3, 1939, to Walter and Ella (Langfeldt) Tiedt in Columbus. She was married to Louis F. Lee on June 28, 1969 in Columbus.

Shirley retired from the Columbus Elementary School after 41-years as the secretary. She loved spending time with her bowling teammates while they attended the many state tournaments. Shirley belonged to the Wisconsin Women’s Bowling Association (WWBA) and was a part of several local bowling leagues. She enjoyed traveling to many places with the highlight being two European vacations. She also loved playing cards, bingo and taking bus trips to casinos. She was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Columbus.

Survivors include her son Lance (Ron Golner) Lee of Madison; sisters-in-law Diane Tiedt of Beaver Dam and Pat Lee of Baraboo; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Louis Lee in 2012; brother Donald Tiedt.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Home Again Assisted Living and Generations Hospice, and Mark (Candi) Tiedt for all the loving care given to Mom.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. Rev. Ben Zuberbier will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to Dodge County Humane Society or the National Kidney Foundation.

