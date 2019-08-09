PACKWAUKEE - Shirley A. Ziehme, age 83, of Packwaukee, formerly of Pumpkin Center, died Thur., Aug. 8, 2019.
Visitation for Shirley will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville, on Tue., Aug. 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Tue., beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Don Steinberg officiating. There will be a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, W5940 Chestnut Street in Packwaukee, on Sun., Aug. 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Richford Cemetery.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and full obituary information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
