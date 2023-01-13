Dec. 25, 1938—Jan. 12, 2023

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Shirley Ann Bobholz (Weinheimer) 84, entered into her eternal home with her Savior taking her hand, at Heritage Homes Memory Care in Watertown, WI.

Funeral services for Shirley will be on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:00 at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Oak Grove with the Pastor Charles Iles officiating. Visitation will also be on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Oak Grove. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton, Wisconsin.

Shirley was born the daughter of Merlin and Dorothy (Koch) Weinheimer on December 25, 1938 at the former Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She was baptized on January 15, 1939 and confirmed on April 6, 1952 at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Oak Grove. Shirley attended the St. Peter’s Lutheran grade school in Oak Grove.

Shirley went to Juneau High School with Rodger, her high school sweetheart and graduated in 1956.

Shirley was wed to the love of her life our dad, Rodger on July 20, 1958 and were blessed with 62 years together before his journey to Heaven in May of 2020. She never lost her memory of dad and never stopped missing him and looked forward to their heavenly reunion.

Shirley was very active at church and loved serving her Lord as a Sunday School Teacher, choir director and as a volunteer for anything that she could be a part of.

Music was always a part of mom’s life. When she was young, dad would drive her to classes where she would teach accordion lessons. She and dad were the inspiration for all three children being involved in music. Even to the end, music was the one thing that always seemed to make mom smile. She could always remember the words to a hymn even when the disease stole her daily memories.

During her 84 years on this earth, mom touched many lives with her special gifts. She loved crafts, making candles, gardening, sewing, canning and creating flower arrangements. She was an avid baker and made dozens of wedding, baptism, birthday and confirmation cakes over the years for family, friends and neighbors. She was a dedicated employee at Dodge County for 48 years. Serving the public at Clearview, Social Services and finally as the Administrative Assistant to the Corporation Council.

Though we will always miss our mom and dad, we are thankful they taught us the one thing needful so we know we’ll see them again.

Shirley is survived by three children: Mark and Mary (Miller) Bobholz, Gail (Bobholz) and Kevin Schoeffel, Janice Bobholz and husband Brian P. Toth. Shirley was blessed with six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Grandchildren: Ryan (Michelle) Bobholz, Kyle (Ashley) Bobholz, Alyssa (Dustin) Wakefield, Kayla (Ted) Johnson, Bryanna Schoeffel and Brian Samuel Toth. Four Great Grandchildren: Cooper Bobholz, Makenna Bobholz, Flynn Bobholz and Elias Johnson. Shirley is also survived by her brothers Robert Weinheimer and Martin Weinheimer (Beverly), nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by husband Rodger on May 10, 2020, her father and mother Merlin and Dorothy (Koch) Weinheimer, her mother and father-in-law Fritz and Eveline, grandparents, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law and other beloved family members.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Pastor Iles for his enduring support and guidance during Shirley’s journey to Heaven. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all those special staff at Heritage Homes Memory Care who gave mom a loving Christian environment, care and compassion beyond anything we could have imagined. Connor you were mom’s joy every day. Dennis thank you for making mom your co-pilot on the bus and for spending such special time with her always making her smile. All of you who supported our family through this time will never be forgotten. Thank you to Jody and Emily at Rainbow Hospice for helping navigate the challenges faced in the last month.

If desired in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

