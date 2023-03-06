Aug. 27, 1932—Feb. 24, 2023

REESEVILLE—Shirley Ann Haines, age 90, of Reeseville, passed away on February 24, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Thursday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Will Arnold will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowell. Shirly Ann Granahan was born on August 27, 1932 in Pittston, PA to the late Francis and Margaret (nee: Meehan) Granahan; Shirley’s mother died six years later.

Shirley and her older sisters were known for their many Shenanigans. She worked at a dress factory at an early age. Later, Shirley graduated from Pittston Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. While attending a dance at the YMCA, she met a Navy man named Rod Haines who was stationed in Philadelphia. Two months later, on October 22, 1955, they were united in marriage. Rod brought her back home to Wisconsin for new adventures for that city girl. They were married for 54 years and raised six children before Rod’s death in 2010. Rod and Shirley were wonderful parents that blessed their children with many wonderful memories. Shirley took pride in being a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed giving the kids things only a mom can give; things like the smell of fresh baked treats after school, last minute 4-H Fair entries, special birthdays, new outfits for the holidays and the first day of school, and the love of a mother who was always there. She loved traveling, gardening, baking, sewing, and being a 4-H leader and a hospital volunteer. Her faith was most important to her; as a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, she was a member of the Altar Society and made sure her kids attended mass and catechism.

Shirley is survived by her six children: Roderick Joseph (Cindy) Haines, Kathleen (Steven) Bronner, Pamela (Neil) Schumann, William Haines, Shirley Ann (Dave) Pankow, and Sheila Kay (Dan) Robertson; 15 grandchildren: Jill, Jan, Jolene, Jessica, Jacob, Michael, Kristen, Eric, Kelly, Julie, Adam, April, Carmen, Dustin, and Maximillian; many great grandchildren; a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law, James (Linda) Haines and Rosie VerVooren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, including her family in Pennsylvania, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Matthew Bronner; two brothers, Francis Granahan and Leo Granahan; two sisters, Ruth Brennan and Dolly Melvin; two brothers-in-law, Harry Haines and Greg Haines; and three sisters-in-law, Joan Rice, Bernice Wiser, and Coleen Soric. Shirley’s family would like to extend their heart-felt appreciation to all the staff at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living for treating their mom like family. Their tender, loving care will always be remembered.

A special thanks to Maria and Carol for treating our mom like your mom. They also wish to thank Agnesian Hospice for supporting mom’s quality of life, especially Kayli, Kim, Emily and Joey. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville, is caring for the family. To leave condolences, for directions, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.