Sept. 16, 1940—Nov. 7, 2022

BARABOO—Shirley Ann Sobieck, age 82, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at St. Clare Hospice House with family by her side.

Shirley, daughter of Thomas and Anna (May) Mullen was born Sept. 16, 1940 in Port Washington, WI. On Aug. 21, 1965 she was united in marriage to Paul B. Sobieck, Jr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo.

Shirley was the first employee of Jefferson Home Health, later named REM Health in Baraboo for many years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, puzzles, spending time with her family and faithful companion, Pandy. She was a fan of Elvis and loved to cook and bake.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Susan A. (Sonny) DeVoe and Christine A. (Jorden) Kleier; grandchildren: Samantha, Daniel (James), Emily Wise; great-grandchildren: Drake, Dominic and Brenton; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Kaitlyn A. Wise and her husband, Paul B. Sobieck, Jr.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.