Feb. 15, 1938—Aug. 28, 2022

FALL RIVER—Shirley Ann Wilken, 84, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Randolph Health Services. She was born February 15, 1938, the daughter of Harold and Clarice (Kurt) Keichinger.

Shirley worked at Central Colony in Madison and the Fall River Foundry for many years; but most importantly, a homemaker and farmed with her husband Don. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking bread, cooking, and caring for her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Donald; children: Carol Burns, Donald (Emma) Wilken, Christine (Greg) Miller, Daniel (Jeanine) Wilken, Debra (Ricky) Baerwolf, Douglas (Jill) Wilken, David (Amy) Wilken, and Craig Wilken; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; sister Jane Gehin; two brothers: Ronald (Rosie) Keichinger and Robert (Nancy) Keichinger. She was preceded in death by her infant son Donald John Wilken, two daughters Cheryl Wilken and Diane Wilken, her parents Harold and Clarice, two sisters Kay Klubertanz and Jean Maly.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus with Father Grant Theis presiding. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.