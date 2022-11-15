May 17, 1932—Nov. 10, 2022

REEDSBURG—Shirley Bennett, age 90, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. Shirley was born May 17, 1932 in Wonewoc, WI to Herbert and Sylvia (Bryant) Reinfeldt.

On September 9, 1950 she married Darrold Bennett. Shirley and Darrold farmed and raised their family. Later moving to Reedsburg where Shirley did childcare in her home for many years. Shirley enjoyed volunteering at the Reedsburg Area Medical center. She was an active member of Reedsburg Senior Citizens and loved playing in Euchre tournaments. Shirley was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Reedsburg. She loved spending time with family, especially grand, great, and great-grea- grandchildren.

Survivors include four children: Dennis (Susan) Bennett, of Portage, Donna (Phillip) Pachniak of Marshfield, David (Laurie) Bennett of Fort Atkinson and Dixie (Randy) Cronn, of Briggsville; eight grandchildren: Vickie (Todd) Mowery, Beckie (Stormy) Johnson, Amanda Pachniak, Jonathan Bennett, Jill (Roger) McKinney, Jeff (Bonnie) Bennett, Katie (Cory) Carter, and Justin Papenfuhs; thirteen great-grandchildren: Sara Dahm, Brandie Salzwedel, Alyssa Salzwedel, Bennett Bass, Isabell Bass, Ben Benson, Miranda Benson, Makenzie Bennett, Rhys Bennett, Silas Bennett, Braelynn Papenfuhs, Norah Papenfuhs, and Violet Carter; three great-great-grandchildren: Grayson, Finn and Jacob Dahm; one brother, Ken (Shirley) Reinfeldt; three sisters-in-law: Joyce Reinfeldt, Marilyn Reinfeldt and Eleanor Kloppman. She was preceded in death by Darrold, her parents, two sisters and five brothers.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Lisa Newberry. Interment will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Rock Springs. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral & Cremation Service in Reedsburg and again from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral & Cremation Service in Reedsburg is serving the family.