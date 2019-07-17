MAUSTON - Shirley G. (Nelson) Gregor of Mauston passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fair View Nursing and Rehab Center in Mauston, at the age of 97.
Shirley was born on November 25, 1921 in Mauston, the daughter of Herman L. and Lena B (Olson) Nelson. A lifetime resident of the Mauston area, she graduated from Mauston High School. Following her graduation,she lived at home and cared for her parents on their farm, until1954, when she married Donald G (Don/Sonny) Gregor, the love of her life. Following their marriage, her mother lived with them until her death in 1973.
Shirley was a "hard worker" and proud of It! She clerked at a grocery store, worked at Vacuum Platers, then as a supervisor at the Garment Factory, and packaged meat at the Locker Plant. Some evenings, she set up restaurant salad bars and buffets in Mauston and New Lisbon. Concurrently, she was also a homemaker and a caregiver, first for her parents, then for her husband until his death in 1997. A woman of great faith, she also provided care to others who sought and relied on her assistance.
Shirley lived a rich, full, exuberant Life. She loved to dance and in later years she enjoyed TV: Dancing with the Stars, Lawrence Welk, Wheel of Fortune and televised church services. She kept her mind active even as her body began to fail, by playing Word Search and participating in competitive card games. She also cherished time at the Mauston Senior Center where she shared meals and fellowship.
Shirley is survived by her nieces Judith Gregor, Deidre (Lobenstein) Jensen, Kathleen (Kenney) Stamm; nephews Bernard Lobenstein and John Kenney, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, her sister Irene and her brother Hardy.
Her family and all who loved her are grateful to Cottage Care Assisted Living and especially to Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (both in Mauston), whose staff cared for her with skill and tenderness. She greatly appreciated physicians and the staffs of Dr. Leon Radant, Dr. Paul Rudy, Dr. Linda DiRaimondo, Dr. Gary Sterken, Dr. John Schaefer, DPM Melissa McNelly and DDS Marcie Yang Their care greatly improved the Quality of
her Life.
Shirley's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, following visitation which begins at 9:30 a.m. at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church, W8943 County Road South, Elroy WI 53929, Pastor Wendy Ruetten officiating. Following the service, lunch will be served at the church before the procession to burial at Mauston Cemetery. Shirley was a lifetime member of this congregation, and attended services regularly until her declining health made that impossible. One of her earliest memories was of walking to the Sunday service with her parents, from their nearby farm.
Memorials in Shirley Nelson Gregor's name may be made to East Lemonweir Lutheran Church, mailing address 618 W. River Street, New Lisbon WI 53950. Online condolences can be conveyed at www.crandallfuneral.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)