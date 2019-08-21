MAUSTON—Shirley (Jane) Galvin Grover, 87 of Mauston passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Fair View Nursing Home, Mauston. Shirley was born on November 14, 1931 in Mauston, WI the daughter of Harry Galvin and Mary Prosser Galvin. Jane graduated in 1949 from Madonna High School in Mauston. She was united in marriage to Clair Grover on September 17, 1949 in Mauston, WI.
She was a member of Women of the Moose in Mauston, volunteered at Thrift Store and Food Pantry after retiring. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Jane enjoyed her family and her grandkids and great-grand children. She loved to read and work in her yard. She worked hard all her life as well as being the care taker of Clair for many years. She worked in manufacturing all her life.
Survivors include her children: Linda(Gary) Chambers; Gaylord (Rosemarie) Grover; Beverly Foster; Dennis (Debby) Grover. seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Irv Ziemek, sisters-in-law Shirley Purvis, Adele Grover and Delores Grover, many nieces and nephews and many great friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Clair Grover in 1990, her parents Harry and Mary Galvin, brothers, Edmund Galvin, Harry (Irene) Galvin, sisters Marie (Malcom) Bader, Eleanor (Benny) Schmidt; Irene Meltesen, Vanetta (Barney) Jasek and Catherine Ziemek, and her son-in-law O. J. Foster.
Memorial Service will be held at American Legion Hall in Mauston, WI on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., where friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. She will be buried at Highland Gardens of Memories in Belvidere, IL at a late. For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)