April 14, 1933—March 14, 2023

MADISON—Shirley Hazel Brooks, age 89, of Madison, passed on to her eternal home Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

She was born on Good Friday, April 14, 1933, to Roger and Hazel (Luebke) Lehman in Baraboo, WI. She was baptized as a child of God on June 4, 1933, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, and confirmed in the faith on her 13th birthday in 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. In 1939 her parents moved to a farm near Rock Springs, where she attended a one-room elementary country school and never had a classmate in all eight grades.

She graduated from Baraboo High School. That’s where she met the love of her life, Lloyd “Bud” Brooks. They were married on July 1, 1953, at the church in Rock Springs. Bud was home on a one-week leave from serving in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. The marriage was blessed with two sons. They lived in the Baraboo/Rock Springs area until moving to Madison in 1960.

Shirley was a wife, mother, and grandmother, but more than that, she held several interesting jobs. In high school, she worked as Secretary to the President of the First National Bank and later went on to work for the County Superintendent of Schools. After moving to Madison, she was Secretary and Administrative Assistant to Francis Hoffman and the Hoffman Brothers for 15 years. She capped her career by serving as School Secretary at Eastside Lutheran School for 23 years, retiring in 2006.

She loved family gatherings and started an annual Christmas cookie baking and decorating tradition with her mother in 1951, which continued each November and included all the members of her immediate family as well as extended family members and friends. In 1990, they baked over 3,000 cookies, sending them to Desert Storm soldiers, and always shared with shut-ins and friends at nursing homes.

She was a faithful member of Eastside Lutheran Church since 1960, where she served on many committees as well as Ladies Aid President. She was active in and enjoyed her Red Hat group outings, her card club friends, and her Bible Study groups. She was an avid bowler and attended more than 30 National Bowling tournaments all over the United States, as well as local and state events. She served as Director and Officer on the Madison Women’s Bowling Association Board for 25 years and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in August 2008. Many lasting friendships were made during these bowling years.

Shirley is survived by her sons: James (Nancy) Brooks of Evansville, and Steven (Debra) Brooks of Madison; four grandchildren: Heather (Richard) Heinzer of Raleigh, NC, twins, Justin (Courtney) Brooks of Evansville and Nathan (Veronica) Brooks of Cambridge, and Cassandra (Zachary) Mersberger of Sheboygan; four great-grandchildren: Mikhaila and R.J. Heinzer, and Emily and Oliver Brooks; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Darrell; her husband, Lloyd; and his four sisters and their husbands: Geraldine (Jerry) Todd, Carol (Harold) Diece, Norma (Garth) Wheaton and Lenora (Kenneth) Bochler.

A funeral service will be held at EASTSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with Pastor Peter Schlicht presiding. Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be held the church from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, and also at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Eastside Lutheran Church, Lakeside Lutheran High School, and Carbone Cancer Center. Shirley’s family wishes to thank the staff of Prairie Gardens Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for the care they gave.

“So, when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart. For every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.”

